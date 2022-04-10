Giving Gardens to foster community in Dillon

A single mother has big dreams to turn garden space in Dillon into a community garden.

Julianna Eby is taking advantage of the University of Montana Western’s garden space to turn it into a community garden that’s grown by and for the community.

"Maybe some people can’t have a garden full-time, but they want to be involved with the processes here and there or show their kids how to garden, and I’m hoping this will grow into something much bigger than just the garden, but it’s really a fun thing to start with," said Eby.

Eby started the Giving Gardens because she wanted something her daughter could enjoy. She says she sometimes feels excluded from events due to being a single parent and her daughter needs her.

"I think the more spaces that are open to children and give them constructive education and also engage them—it’s important to foster those things in our community," said Eby.

The idea for the Giving Gardens came from that thought, and she hopes the garden becomes a well-used resource throughout the community.

"It’s really all about growing with the community and what it needs, so definitely open to anyone who wants to help out," said Eby.

Meetings for the Giving Gardens are Mondays at 5 p.m.