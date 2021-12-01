Giving Tuesday through the eyes of ROC Wheels

BOZEMAN - ROC Wheels is participating in Giving Tuesday, with the goal of raising $30,000 to give the gift of mobility to kids around the world.

The workshop in Four Corners was quiet this morning, as one part of the staff preps for Giving Tuesday, and the other is around the world visiting with their international partners. Executive Director, Dean Hampton, notes that the team will be starting at 4 am November 30th.

Jane McDonald - MTN NEWS

“We’ve always had a great community engagement, we’ve had people building chairs for the last few weeks to get them to Mexico…They’re all pretty boxed up, we’re waiting for some wheels, and we’re going to send them off,” Hampton said.

Hampton goes on to say that the donations given during Giving Tuesday will go towards finishing the chairs and for travel expenses to Mexico. Heading to countries, to ensure proper use and implementation of the chairs is a core part of ROC Wheels, Hampton said.

With more than 10,000 wheelchairs and 25 countries, ROC Wheels is continuing to make connections with international partners.

“The kids are literally in pain until we are able to give them a wheelchair and help them to get out and be mobile…we believe that every child deserves to be mobile…so that’s our passion, that’s our drive,” Hampton said.

Giving Tuesday, according to their website, is a day for generosity and humanity across the world. ROC Wheels has been prepping for this day for months.