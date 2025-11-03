BOZEMAN — You’ve probably heard that MSU has a new president this school year. MTN’s Esha Walia sat down with President Brock Tessman to learn more about his journey to this role and what he envisions for the future of Montana State.

“Being a president of a major university is a dream opportunity,” President Brock Tessman.

President Tessman is MSU’s 13th president. He started on July 1st. Tessman, his wife, and his 8- and 10-year-old daughters may have just moved to Bozeman, but they are no strangers to Montana.

WATCH: A conversation with MSU President Brock Tessman

'Go Cats Go': A conversation with MSU's new President Brock Tessman

“We lived in Montana for about 10 years, and we’ve been in Marquette, Michigan, for the last two-and-a-half years, but we’re so excited to be back in Bozeman.”

Tessman is also not new to the world of education.

“I started out as a classroom instructor and kind of worked my way through teaching roles,” said Tessman. “Ultimately, I was a professor of international affairs.”

In fact, it’s his background in education that led him to this position.

“The decision to pursue this as a career is all about having an impact on as many students and as many communities as possible,” said Tessman.

MTN’s Esha Walia asked President Tessman why he wanted to be president of Montana State specifically. He says it’s because of the school’s land grant mission, which encompasses offering high-quality education to any student, research and scholarship, and community connection.

“How could you ask for a better opportunity to lead a university that’s really focused on making a difference in the day-to-day lives of the people we serve?” asked Tessman.

MTN also asked Tessman what kinds of challenges he faces as president.

“One of the big challenges we have is the success that we’ve earned,” said Tessman. “We’ve got to keep our foot on the gas.”

Tessman says he feels pressure coming into this role. “I do feel pressure because there are lots of different priorities and ideas that land on my desk every single day,” said Tessman.

Dr. Tessman says despite the pressure, there’s a lot of opportunity for change because of the foundation built by past MSU President Waded Cruzado.

“Universities are judged by what we get done. Educationally, research-wise, outreach-wise,” said Tessman. “And I think President Cruzado is good at getting things done, and I took inspiration from that.”

MTN asked Tessman what kinds of changes he’s hoping to make. He says right now he’s spending time listening and learning over the next six months, and building a strategic plan.

“We’ve earned stability and the opportunity to be really strategic,” said Tessman.

Tessman says he wants the community to know: “You’ve got to be so excited about the future of this university...go Cats go!”