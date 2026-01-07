BOZEMAN — The day after a thrilling championship win in Nashville, the Montana State Bobcats arrived back home.

They were greeted at the Bozeman airport by a sea of cheering fans just after 1 p.m.

"Go Cats Go," they cheered.

See the amazing fan support as the Bobcats return to Bozeman after their historic championship win

“Go Cats Go!” Championship Bobcats greeted by fans at Bozeman Airport

A group of longtime Bobcats fans who were waiting at the airport for the team said they were actually here last time they won the championship in 1984.

"It was just as much fun as it is today," they said. "We are lucky enough to have been here twice. I can't believe it."

Before the plane arrived back in Bozeman, fans gathered at the bottom of the escalator with signs, cowbells, and pom poms awaiting the team's arrival.

"They represented Montana spectacularly," said the group of fans. "Go Cats."