'Gold rush is always special': Bobcat fans tailgate ahead of first home game

BOZEMAN — It’s gold rush day for Bobcat football, and the tailgates kicked off just across the street from Bobcat Stadium around 12p.m. on Saturday. MTN spoke with several people about how they were gearing up for the big day.

“Gold rush is always special, it’s the first home game of the year,” said D.J. Clark.

Clark says he has been a Bobcat fan for as long as he can remember. He was one of the first people to be set up for the tailgates ahead of the gold rush game.

“I try to get here first thing in the morning and I bring one of my big smokers and cook something that takes all day and just enjoy the day,” said Clark.

Both of Clark’s parents went to MSU and so did he.

Pictured: Clark and family at their Bobcat Stadium tailgate

MTN News

“I had little Bobcat jerseys when I was a kid,” said Clark.

Even though he lives in Billings, Clark makes sure he’s at every Bobcat football game. He says his crew has been tailgating in the same exact spot for the past six or seven years.

“We kind of wait all spring and summer for the cats to be back playing football,” said Clark. He isn’t the only one excited about the Bobcats’ first home game.

WATCH: Bobcat fans prepare for first Bobcat Home game

Bobcat fans get ready for the first Home game of the season

“I love going to gold rush, just always looking up into the crowd and seeing all of that yellow,” said Grayson Morris.

“It’s really fun just to hang out here, get some food before the game, and then the crowd comes by,” said Gabriella Morris.

MTN also headed over to the merchandise stand ahead of the game to see what kinds of crowds they were expecting.

Pictured — Kristin Zitterkopf, MSU bookstore chief branding officer

MTN News

“Its going to be a be a big game, especially again South Dakota,” said Kristin Zitterkopf, who is the chief branding officer for the MSU bookstore. “We’re expecting thousands of fans”

The last stop of the tailgate adventure was a rabbit that one chef was cooking up.

“What we’re cooking today, because we’re playing the jackrabbits, we got whole rabbits going on there, so we’re going to smoke things up, put a little seasoning on there, they’re going to make for a really great appetizer,” said the chef. “Go cats!”

