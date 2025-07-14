Good music, good weather brings large crowds to Butte Folk Festival

BUTTE - The stages are bare, the music is over, but the sights and sounds of the Montana Folk Festival here in Butte are still ringing in the ears of those who put it together. Some of them believe this appears to be one of the best-attended festivals in recent memory.

“Oh man, there were people everywhere. Bumper-to-bumper people,” said Festival Technical Coordinator Bernie Shelton.

From July 11th to 13th, the free music festival featured 20 acts on six stages throughout Uptown Butte. Longtime crew members noticed big crowds during the event.

“From my perspective, after doing this for about 10 seasons, it’s been one of the best ones we’ve seen, crowds overflowing and people happy,” said operations staff member Don Andrews.

Electrical crew member James Jones added, “Really great turnout, we had, I’d sa,y record amounts. I’ve seen more people here in other times, the weather’s been beautiful, everything’s been great.”

There was not a drop of rain during the entire weekend, which kept the festival going without any delays.

“Especially, contrasting from last year, where we had a lot of weather issues, I feel like this is kind of like nature making up for that,” said Andrews.

City officials appreciate the economic impact the large crowds bring to the city.

“It’s one of the best, premier events in Montana, and I’m looking forward to next year already,” said Butte Parks and Recreation Director Shawn Fredrickson.

Officials are still awaiting an attendance estimation and how much money the festival earned in donations and concession sales.