Gov. Gianforte vetoes Butte firefighter bill

BUTTE — A controversial bill dealing with fire service in the consolidated government of Butte-Silver Bow County has been vetoed by Governor Greg Gianforte after bipartisan support carried the bill through the 2025 Montana legislature.

In a letter to Montana’s speaker of the house, Governor Gianforte says he is vetoing House Bill 547 because it introduces “instability into the operations of rural fire districts.” He also says volunteer and paid firefighters should sit down and work together to resolve issues instead of “having the State of Montana take a meat cleaver to rural fire protection.”

In response to the governor’s veto, Butte Senator Derek Harvey – the sponsor of House Bill 547-- says he is disappointed.

“I feel it leaves Fire Services in an area of being undefined. Our Charter doesn't represent our operations, and State Law doesn't represent our operations.

HB-547 intended to respect the local charter and return local control. The Governor chose Big Government over local control,” says Sen. Derek Harvey.

He says the bill was intended to return control of fire services to the fire services director and that he still feels that state law needs to be changed but he hopes “we can take steps in the right direction prior to the 2027 session.”

Vetos can be overridden by two-thirds majority votes in the House and the Senate, but Senator Harvey says he is not pushing for that vote.

In a statement attached to Gov. Gianforte’s response, the President of Montana State Volunteer Firefighters Association Kevin Moritz, who is also the fire chief of Conrad City and Pondera County Rural Fire Departments states that the broader threat of HB 547 would undermine the authority and autonomy of rural volunteer fire districts and would set a dangerous precedent.

"If passed, it will invite further erosion of rural protections in future sessions, weakening the very backbone of Montana’s emergency response network,” says Kevin Moritz.

Butte-Silver Bow County Chief Executive JP Gallagher says Governor Gianforte’s veto of HB-547 is disappointing because it would have restored B-SB's charter to the law’s original intent when it was introduced in 1977.

“The governor has not provided an explanation to BSB for his decision, leaving us uncertain about his rationale. Despite this setback, we remain committed to working alongside our dedicated volunteers and paid departments, continuing the system that has served our community for over four decades,” says J.P. Gallagher.

He says that as Butte-Silver Bow fire services move forward, “we must focus on mending fences and ensuring that our fire services operate effectively for the safety and well-being of Butte-Silver Bow residents.”

