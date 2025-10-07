Governor Gianforte, Vivek Ramaswamy to speak at Montana State University Turning Point event

BOZEMAN — The "This is the Turning Point Tour" makes a stop at Montana State University this evening. It's the tour Charlie Kirk was on at the time of his death last month at a university in Utah.
The event features Governor Greg Gianforte and Vivek Ramaswamy and will take place in the Brick Breeden Field House at 6:30 p.m. today. According to MSU, the fieldhouse will be configured to seat 3,300 people.
Here are some more details:
- First-come first first-served with students' entry granted before the general public.
- Parking: Campus Lots 15, 20 and 25. Guests arriving before 5 pm will need to follow campus visitor guidelines
- Prohibited Items: No bags or purses of any kind. Full list of prohibited items found here – https://msubobcats.com/sports/2018/6/20/clearbags
- To register for your free admission, please go to the Turning Point USA website - https://tpusa.com/.
- More information is available on the university's website.