Governor Gianforte, Vivek Ramaswamy to speak at Montana State University Turning Point event

BOZEMAN — The "This is the Turning Point Tour" makes a stop at Montana State University this evening. It's the tour Charlie Kirk was on at the time of his death last month at a university in Utah.

The event features Governor Greg Gianforte and Vivek Ramaswamy and will take place in the Brick Breeden Field House at 6:30 p.m. today. According to MSU, the fieldhouse will be configured to seat 3,300 people.

Here are some more details: