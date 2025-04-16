Governor lauds workforce housing being built off Butte's Iron Street

BUTTE - A Butte project to get working-class families into affordable housing got the attention of Gov. Greg Gianforte Wednesday morning.

The governor took a tour of a Habitat For Humanity project that's building several homes off Iron Street designated for low-income and working-class families. Seven homes are expected to be completed by this summer.

Gianforte used the occasion to promote his homes program which he said has created 1,000 additional housing units across the state. He said workforce housing, like the homes on Iron Street, is essential to dealing with the housing shortage.

“There are going to be young families moving in here, most of them in the healthcare industry. The bottom line is we want nurses, teachers, police officers to own homes in the community they serve and that's why affordable housing is so important,” said Gianforte.

Once these houses are completed, five more will be built there this summer and five more next year.