Grace Home solicits help after its van was stolen in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Grace Home Veterans Center lost their essential transport vehicle when a participant in the veteran treatment court program stole it a few weeks ago, according to Grace Home manager Jayson Sterling.

"It was absolutely catastrophic to have that van taken," said Carley Tuss, director of homeless services at St. Vincent De Paul, a partner of Grace Home.

Sterling explained the circumstances behind the theft: "Didn't want to participate in veteran treatment court, and his effort was to steal the van and run from the court, parole, police."

The van was found about two weeks later in Cascade County, but it was deemed un-driveable.

"We found it about two weeks later, abandoned in Cascade County. The motor had been blown out at the bottom, and there was damage to the rear quarter panel," Sterling said.

The loss has significantly affected veterans who depend on the transportation service for essential needs like medical appointments, job interviews, and other daily activities.

"With the van being gone and out of service, it either relies on me or public transportation, walking. And everything's kind of spread out here in Great Falls, so it takes away from their downtime," Sterling said.

"We're donated a vehicle and that has made a huge difference. But it's different than receiving a van. We're still in search of a van where we could transport folks with additional needs," Tuss said.

Grace Home is asking community members who might have a passenger van to donate to contact the organization at 406-750-2542 or visit the website to help restore this vital service for veterans.

