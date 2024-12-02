Grand Marshal announced for 2024 Uptown Stroll

BUTTE — Mainstreet Uptown Butte has announced that Jeanette Kopf has been chosen as the Grand Marshal for this year's Uptown Stroll taking place this Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

Kopf, the executive director of the World Museum of Mining, will help turn on the lights during the tree lighting ceremony at the Courthouse Rotunda and lead the Children's Light Parade, according to a press release.

The release continued:

Jeanette Kopf Executive Director of the World Museum of Mining, has been selected for this role for 2024 for many good reasons. Her efforts mentioned in nominating letters (a few) include helping to maintain and expand a world-class attraction that draws visitors to the Uptown throughout the season and to help preserve and protect the historical treasures kept in trust and professionally interpreted at the World Museum of Mining on the western edge of the Uptown district.

The Uptown Stroll runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday. Anyone interested in more information about the tree lighting ceremony, children's light parade, or other details can contact George Everett at 565-2249, or visit www.facebook.com/uptownbutte.