Great pumpkins on display in Butte courthouse

BUTTE — Some Halloween creativity is on display in the Butte courthouse this week.

Several carved and decorated pumpkins are being featured in the courthouse rotunda as part of Butte's annual pumpkin contest. The jack-o-lanterns were created by city departments and groups, and organizers say the gruesome gourds get better each year.

“I think they turned out great; there is such creativity every year, it just gets better and better. So, every year it's like, oh, they can't possibly get better and then every year it just gets raised and raised, so it's very competitive and it's very creative,” said Butte Project Manager Lyndsay Alt.

People have until Friday to judge the best pumpkin by dropping off their pick in the chief executive’s office.