MISSOULA — The Montana football team, now ranked No. 4 after a convincing home win over then-No. 8 Idaho last Saturday night, takes to the road for the first time when it faces Idaho State this week.

The Grizzlies are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Sky standings. The game against the Bengals (2-3, 1-0) is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. at ICCU Dome.

On this week's episode of the Griz Insider, hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran analyze the victory over Idaho and look toward this week's road trip. Montana coach Bobby Hauck and sophomore safety Kade Boyd also join the show.

WATCH THE GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: Safety Kade Boyd shines on defense after taking chance on Montana

Hauck breaks down the 41-30 win over Idaho, which saw the Grizzlies retain possession of the Little Brown Stein.

Boyd, a Billings Central graduate, discusses his decision to walk on at Montana after originally committing to play in the Frontier Conference at Montana Tech. It's a decision that has paid off so far with increased reps and big plays — through four games, the 197-pound Boyd has one interception and two fumble recoveries to go along with 11 total tackles.

Boyd had five solo tackles and recovered a fumble last week against Idaho.

Saturday's game at Idaho State will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and will air statewide on CBS.