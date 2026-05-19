Grocery prices from 1997 to 2026: How much more are you paying now?

BOZEMAN — What started as a routine trip to a thrift store turned into an early-30-year-old snapshot of American grocery shopping.

Last week, I found a pristine grocery receipt from 1997 tucked inside a used book at a local thrift store. The receipt documented roughly 27 everyday grocery items purchased at a Stop & Shop grocery store in Massachusetts for a total of $38.86.

Curious how far that same amount of money would stretch today, I recreated the shopping trip item by item using comparable products at a Bozeman grocery store.

27 grocery items for under $40 — in 1997. That same trip costs $110 today. How does your grocery bill compare? Watch the full story.

Grocery prices then vs. now: A 1997 receipt tells the story

The original receipt included everything from produce and yogurt to frozen turkey breast, mayonnaise, and English muffins. Some of the most eye-catching prices included nine yogurts purchased for about $0.03 total and romaine lettuce priced at just $0.69.

By comparison, many of those same staple items now cost significantly more. A jar of mayonnaise that cost $1.79 in 1997 is now closer, but name-brand is now $7, while a head of romaine lettuce rose from 69 cents to $2.49 — an increase of more than 260%.

The final total for the recreated grocery haul came to $110.09.

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“Food prices are just unbelievable, gas prices are insane, inflation is driving everything up,” David said.

According to the USDA Food Price Outlook, food-at-home prices are forecast to rise another 2.4% in 2026. The USDA also projects faster-than-average increases in categories including beef, seafood, fresh vegetables, and nonalcoholic beverages.

While the receipt may have started as a forgotten piece of paper tucked inside a thrifted book, it quickly became a striking comparison of how dramatically everyday grocery prices have changed over the last three decades.

Following new dietary guidelines would raise grocery bills by nearly one-third