Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grocery prices in Bozeman: A comparison between popular items

MTN compared prices of bananas, toilet paper, eggs, and milk.
groceries
MTN News
MTN compared prices of bananas, toilet paper, milk, and eggs.
groceries
grocery stores
prices
Posted

BOZEMAN — Last month, MTN set out to compare grocery prices at five major grocery stores in Bozeman. This month, MTN compared prices again – with fewer stores and different criteria.

MTN went to three grocery stores: WinCo Foods, Smith’s, and Town & Country and scoped out the prices of four items: Dole bananas, an eight pack of Angel Soft toilet paper, half a gallon of store-brand 2% milk, and a dozen large white eggs. Here were the findings:

For Dole bananas:
WinCo Foods: 54 cents per pound
Smith’s: 59 cents per pound
Town & Country: 79 cents per pound

For an eight count of Angel Soft toilet paper:
WinCo Foods: $6.99
Smith’s $7.49
Town & Country: $10.29

For a half gallon of store-brand 2% milk:
WinCo Foods: $2.08
Smith’s $2.39
Town & Country: $2.69

For a dozen large white eggs:
WinCo Foods: $2.34
Smith’s: $2.49
Town & Country: $3.79

WinCo Foods was the cheapest options for these four items, coming in at a total of $11.95. Smith’s came in $12.96 and Town & Country came in at $17.56.

WATCH: Price comparison between local supermarkets in Bozeman

Grocery prices in Bozeman: A comparison between popular items

MTN plans to continue to monitor grocery prices in Bozeman.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader