BOZEMAN — Last month, MTN set out to compare grocery prices at five major grocery stores in Bozeman. This month, MTN compared prices again – with fewer stores and different criteria.

MTN went to three grocery stores: WinCo Foods, Smith’s, and Town & Country and scoped out the prices of four items: Dole bananas, an eight pack of Angel Soft toilet paper, half a gallon of store-brand 2% milk, and a dozen large white eggs. Here were the findings:

For Dole bananas:

WinCo Foods: 54 cents per pound

Smith’s: 59 cents per pound

Town & Country: 79 cents per pound

For an eight count of Angel Soft toilet paper:

WinCo Foods: $6.99

Smith’s $7.49

Town & Country: $10.29

For a half gallon of store-brand 2% milk:

WinCo Foods: $2.08

Smith’s $2.39

Town & Country: $2.69

For a dozen large white eggs:

WinCo Foods: $2.34

Smith’s: $2.49

Town & Country: $3.79

WinCo Foods was the cheapest options for these four items, coming in at a total of $11.95. Smith’s came in $12.96 and Town & Country came in at $17.56.

WATCH: Price comparison between local supermarkets in Bozeman

Grocery prices in Bozeman: A comparison between popular items

MTN plans to continue to monitor grocery prices in Bozeman.