Grocery prices in Bozeman: A comparison between popular items

BOZEMAN — Last month, MTN set out to compare grocery prices at five major grocery stores in Bozeman. This month, MTN compared prices again – with fewer stores and different criteria.
MTN went to three grocery stores: WinCo Foods, Smith’s, and Town & Country and scoped out the prices of four items: Dole bananas, an eight pack of Angel Soft toilet paper, half a gallon of store-brand 2% milk, and a dozen large white eggs. Here were the findings:
For Dole bananas:
WinCo Foods: 54 cents per pound
Smith’s: 59 cents per pound
Town & Country: 79 cents per pound
For an eight count of Angel Soft toilet paper:
WinCo Foods: $6.99
Smith’s $7.49
Town & Country: $10.29
For a half gallon of store-brand 2% milk:
WinCo Foods: $2.08
Smith’s $2.39
Town & Country: $2.69
For a dozen large white eggs:
WinCo Foods: $2.34
Smith’s: $2.49
Town & Country: $3.79
WinCo Foods was the cheapest options for these four items, coming in at a total of $11.95. Smith’s came in $12.96 and Town & Country came in at $17.56.
MTN plans to continue to monitor grocery prices in Bozeman.