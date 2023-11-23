Grocery shoppers shocked by price of holiday feast

BUTTE — According to data released earlier this week, the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner has gone down slightly this year compared to last year’s record high but for some shoppers, the price is still a bit of a surprise at checkout.

"It was a shock, I mean, a real shock to buy the same amount of food and it’s three times as much money," says Ingrid Jeka as she and her friend loaded up their items after a shopping trip in Butte.

Data from the Montana Farm Bureau Federation's annual survey shows the average cost for a holiday feast for 10 is $61.17, which is several dollars less than last year’s record high of $64.05.

"It’s at least one-third as much as it used to be and some items are even more—almost half as much," says Jeka.

The Farm Bureau’s survey includes a shopping list for turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, but if you add on items like boneless ham, Russet potatoes, and frozen green beans, the cost goes up to over $80.

"To feed 30 people it costs us hundred and what dollars?" says Jeka.

"For just the shrimp cocktail," adds Linda Shrock.

"Just for hors d'oeuvres and that’s not even a meal. Just for snacking a little bit before dinner," says Jeka.

The friends say that while they were surprised by the cost of the hors d'oeuvres that they bought, they still purchased all the items on their lists, but it left them wondering how others are making out this year.

"If you have a family, how do the people feed their kids nowadays?" says Jeka.