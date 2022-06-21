Growth spurt: New subdivision planned in Anaconda

ANACONDA—With new businesses and people moving in, Anaconda has been seeing its population grow at a rate that officials say hasn’t been seen since the 1970s.

"We have new businesses, old businesses are expanding, the number of jobs in the community is increasing, we’re finally seeing population growth for the first time in 40 years which is very exciting," said Adam Vauthier, Executive Director of Discover Anaconda.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS "We have new businesses, old businesses are expanding, the number of jobs in the community is increasing, we’re finally seeing population growth for the first time in 40 years which is very exciting," said Adam Vauthier, Executive Director of Discover Anaconda.



New businesses mean more people moving into small communities, that are trying to keep up with a housing shortage. Chief executive officer Bill Everett decided the way to keep up with the demand was the creation of five subdivisions.

Kailtyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS "Housing is in huge shortage. The cost of lots, the cost of houses, has obviously skyrocketed in our community and hopefully, this will help offset that," said Everett.

"Housing is in huge shortage. The cost of lots, the cost of houses, has obviously skyrocketed in our community and hopefully, this will help offset that," said Everett.

The combination of subdivisions would bring approximately 100 new house development sites to Anaconda.

Many of the lots are sold out or pre-requested before the subdivisions are even completed.

One subdivision known as the Pennsylvania development will have 15 cottages along the Warm Springs creek. The Old Works Estates subdivision will add another 35 houses complete with three new streets, water, and sewer.

Everett says this interest in Anaconda has been over 40 years in the making.

"This housing insurgence that we’re having right now is the first time we’ve had any major housing development in Anaconda since 1972 so it’s pretty historic for us," said Everett.

Three of the subdivisions are complete while two have yet to break ground.