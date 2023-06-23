Habitat for Humanity breaks ground in Butte to celebrate 30th anniversary

BUTTE — Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Montana celebrated the “Big 3-0” on Wednesday with an anniversary party and groundbreaking ceremony.

The groundbreaking is for new condominiums and single-family homes in the heart of Butte.

Organizers say the complex comes during a 30 to 50 percent increase in housing costs that put home ownership out of reach for working families.

“To me, it feels like a great relief. I feel just a pressing personal need for people in Butte to have decent, clean, safe housing so every family that goes in, I feel a little bit better,” said Habitat for Humanity Director Barbara Miller.

The Iron Street property will house approximately 55 people.

Miller says that through the USDA’s mutual self-help program and with funding from public and private partnerships, Habitat and the National Affordable Housing Network have brought more than $16 million in housing investment to Butte and southwest Montana.

Miller says more importantly, Habitat has strengthened community bonds within neighborhoods in southwest Montana.