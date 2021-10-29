Halloween Ball in Butte to raise money for children's theater

BUTTE - A Halloween Ball will be held in Butte this Saturday that will raise money from a local children's theater.

Crews were setting up the eerie decorations Thursday for the Danse Macabre Masquerade Ball which is being held at the Knights of Columbus hall in Butte on Saturday. The event will feature music, drinks, sideshow performances and plenty of creepy creatures created by Butte's own Sam DeBree.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Orphan Girl Children's Theater.

John Emeigh

“We encourage people to dress up in costume, dress up as if they're going to a masquerade ball, have fun, be part of the experience, the more the merrier and the more the merrier the more we raise money for the charities like the orphan girl theater,” said DeBree.

The ball is Saturday evening from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Orphan Girl Children’s Theater website or at the door.

And there will be a free trick or treating event Sunday at the Knights of Columbus beginning at 4 p.m.

