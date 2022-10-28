Watch Now
Halloween events around Butte

Posted at 4:00 PM, Oct 28, 2022
Here you will find a list of some Halloween events happening around Butte:

Friday, October 28:

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library Haunted House: The BSBPL will host a family-friendly haunted house from 5 PM to 8 PM. Candy, Snacks, treats, punch, and take-and-make crafts will be available. A family movie will start at 6 PM. (Link)

Saturday, October 29:

Smelter City Brewing's Halloween Party: Join the brewery for a costume party throughout the evening. The winners will be announced at 7 PM. Beer and Candy will be available all day. (Link)

Witches Ball: Mountain Magic Wax presents The Witches Ball at The Finlen Hotel. There will be live music from 8 PM - 2 AM. Costumes are required to enter the event. (Link)

Sunday, October 30:

Butte Cars and Coffee Trunk or Treat: Car Quest will host a Trunk or Treat at 6 PM. You can dress up in a costume or dress up your car. A prize will be awarded for the best car costume! (Link)

Monday, October 31:

Haunted House and Trick or Treating: At the Butte courthouse, you can walk through a haunted house for a scare and collect some candy from 1:30 PM to 4:45 PM (or until the candy is gone). Entry is free for kids of all ages. (Link)

Trick or Treat Main Street: In Deer Lodge, the second annual Trick or Treat on main street will start at 3 PM in Deer Lodge. This is a free event where families can stroll the downtown area trick or treat from business to business. (Link)

