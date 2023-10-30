Halloween events in and around Butte

BUTTE — Looking for some trick-or-treating fun or other spooktacular Halloween happenings? Here’s a look at some of the events taking place, both in Butte and nearby:

Treat Street 2023

Treat Street returns for its 17th year at the World Museum of Mining. Kids can come trick or treat from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or until the candy runs out.

Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse Haunted Walkthrough

For the second year, the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse will host a haunted walkthrough of the building with tricks and treats for kids of all ages—but those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

1 – 4 p.m. at 155 W. Granite St.

Butte Senior Service Agencies

Each of these senior service locations has fun Halloween activities planned from 1-3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31:



The Beehive: Outdoor Maze

Copper Ridge: Candy Handout

Big Sky Senior Living: Trunk or Treat

Southwest Montana Veterans Home: Drive-through Trick or Treat

The Springs: Trunk or Treat (NOTE: starts at 6 p.m.)

Butte Cars & Coffee: Trunk or Treat at Car Quest

Butte Cars & Coffee is presenting a car show and trunk or treat at the CarQuest on Harrison Avenue.

Cars arrive at 4 p.m., and the trunk or treat starts at 6 p.m. until the candy is gone.

Downtown Anaconda Trick or Treating

From 2-5 p.m. on Halloween, the Bighorn Bottle Shop and Wine Bar will join other downtown Anaconda businesses, dressed up and handing out goodies for the kids. The Bighorn also will offer beverages in to-go cups for parents.

Downtown Deer Lodge Trick or Treating

Discover Deer Lodge will host the third annual Trick-or-Treat Main Street event in downtown Deer Lodge. Kids can stroll around downtown, trick-or-treating from business to business during the free community event that runs from 3-5 p.m.

Screams Come True (Whitehall)

Screams Come True offers a haunted house, hay maze, and Escape Rooms at the Whitehall Community Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Halloween night.

Beaverhead Maze and Pumpkin Patch (Dillon)

The Beaverhead Maze and Pumpkin Patch hosts a haunted maze on Halloween night, with a “not as scary” version running from 7-8 p.m., followed by a scarier maze for adults and older kids from 8-10 p.m.