Halloween events to be held in Butte

BUTTE — Halloween is right around the corner and events are being held to celebrate spooks and frights like the Witches ball.

"I originally was just going to throw kind of like an October art walk and then I thought to myself, why stop there. We could have an entire party," said Chelsea Smith, organizer, and host of the Witches Ball.

The party will be at the Finlen Hotel inside the Copper Bowl. From 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM vendors will be set up in the upper mezzanine. At 10 PM, the mezzanine will be shut down and a costume party will take place on the ground floor until 2 AM.

"You do not have to be dressed up as a witch. I’ll be dressed up as a witch, but you can come in costume any way you want as long as you're wearing a costume," said Smith.

Costumes are a big part of the holiday, and no one knows that better than the members of Butte Halloween, an organization dedicated to hosting and sharing Halloween-related events across Southwest Montana.

"It’s fun. Most of the people that are in Butte Halloween are slightly eccentric, so I get to be the one that’s like okay, focus, what do we need to do," said Cassandra Meixner.

Cassandra Meixner, a board member for Butte Halloween, says they began as a spreadsheet tracking Halloween events before turning into an organization that puts on events.

An event they held this year was the zombie walk. Now, members are preparing for events for the 2023 season like Second Halloween, Pirate day party, and a carnival.

"We are in need of volunteers. We can’t do the carnival, we can’t run things appropriately without people so anyone who wants to become involved is more than welcome," said Meixner.

The Witches Ball is a 21+ event and will be held on October 29. Tickets are $20 if purchased online and $25 at the door.

There will also be a Halloween parade starting at 8 PM on October 29.

Check out https://buttehalloween.com for more events.