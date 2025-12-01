Hardin man killed in I-90 crash near Big Timber

BIG TIMBER - A Hardin man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near Big Timber.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Saturday at 5:21 p.m. in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 369.

The patrol said a 74-year-old Hardin man was driving a Mazda CX-5 when the vehicle broke down in the middle of the driving lane. An International commercial vehicle driving in the same lane attempted to slow down but rear-ended the stalled vehicle.

The Mazda skidded across the center line and went off the left side of the highway, the patrol report states.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a medical center but later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, a 51-year-old Billings man, was not injured.

The highway surface was snowpacked, the patrol report notes, and drugs are a suspected factor in the crash. The report does not indicate which driver is suspected of drug use.

