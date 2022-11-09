Watch Now
Hat found at scene of uptown break-in, police investigating

Butte Silver-Bow Law Enforcement Department
Posted at 6:21 PM, Nov 08, 2022
The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department is investigating several recent garage break-ins in the uptown area.

At the scene of one of the break-ins, a hat with a red cardinal logo on the front was found. The logo was identified as belonging to Cardinal Distributing LLC of Belgrade, MT.

A suspect was seen on video prior to the break-in where the hat was found. BSBLED is trying to identify the suspect wearing the black Cardinal Distributing LLC hat.

If you recognize this person, contact Bryce Foley at 406-497-1164.

