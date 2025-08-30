Haven, nonprofit supporting domestic violence survivors, sees 23% increase in calls to support line

BOZEMAN — In 2024, Bozeman non-profit Haven helped over 1,500 survivors of domestic violence, a number they say is record-breaking.

“We are almost always at capacity,” said Katie Madison, the executive director at Haven, a non-profit in Bozeman that provides resources including free shelter, legal advocacy, and counseling services to people who have experienced abuse. It's been supporting survivors for about 40 years.

“We’re here ready to meet those survivors when they reach out to us,” said Madison.

Madison said she found out about Haven in 2011 when she worked at a local community health center and had a patient who came in who was abused.

“She was living on the street, she was unhoused, and she had a partner on the street who had beaten her,” said Madison. “And so I met her that night and took her into an exam room and we called Haven together.”

Madison said reaching out to Haven “opened doors for her that would not have been opened otherwise.”

11 years later, in 2022, Madison joined Haven as the Chief Operating Officer. She says she has seen a significant increase in the number of survivors reaching out and staying at Haven’s shelter.

“The Bozeman housing crisis has really made it incredibly difficult for folks to move on,” said Madison.

In 2024, Haven saw a 23% increase in the number of survivors and calls to their support hotline, as well as a 77% increase in the nights they provided shelter.

“As Bozeman grows, we know we’re going to be seeing more survivors,” said Madison.

Bozeman Police say they’ve seen an increase in domestic violence cases this year already, which they attribute to population growth.

“To date, we’ve received 214 that we’ve responded to and investigated which is up from the same period last year by a little bit,” said Ben King, Captain of the support services division for Bozeman Police.

WATCH: Haven — a nonprofit organization supporting domestic violence survivors

Haven, nonprofit supporting domestic violence survivors, sees 23% increase in calls to support line

On top of increasing demand at Haven, Madison says the non-profit could face decreased federal funding.

“30% of our budget is federal funds. Earlier this year, we saw all of those funds frozen and then they were unfrozen,” said Madison.

She says losing that funding could impact 500 survivors in the Gallatin Valley.

Madison says Haven will continue to support survivors and has quadrupled the number of people they can provide shelter to, from 10 to 40.

Years later, she still reminisces about the woman who led her to discover Haven. “I remember her, I think about her, I hope that she’s well,” said Madison.

If you’re in a domestic violence situation or are looking to seek help, Haven’s 24 hour support line is open to anyone: 406-586-4111.