Haven Partners With Salons to Bring Domestic Violence Awareness to the Chair

BOZEMAN — Hair stylists already go through extensive training to become certified to cut and color hair. Now, through a new partnership with Haven, they’re becoming certified in something else — domestic violence awareness and response.

“I’ve always had my heart pulling that I need to do more. The calling is more,” said Amanda Dixon.

Hair stylists in Gallatin Valley receive domestic violence training to help survivors

Dixon has been behind the chair styling hair for 11 years, a passion she’s had since childhood.

“Growing up, I always enjoyed doing friends’ hair. I would skip winter formal over at Belgrade High School to do friends’ hair so they could go and have fun,” she said.

Most of Dixon’s career was spent in Livingston. Last summer, she became a full-time stylist in Bozeman at Johnny & June’s. But she says life hasn’t always been easy.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence. I was married years ago and went through a lot of turmoil,” Dixon said.

In 2012, she filed for divorce. She and her son were able to leave the relationship, but 14 years later, she says the struggle still lingers.

“Manipulation at its finest. Especially at a young age, you feel very naïve to what is happening in your day-to-day life,” she said.

So when Haven reached out to Dixon about participating in a program where cosmetologists become certified in domestic violence training, the answer was immediate.

“Absolutely. I don’t know where it’s going to take me, but yes, I do,” she said.

Haven is a nonprofit that helps survivors of domestic violence — a serious problem in Gallatin County. In 2024, the organization assisted more than 1,500 survivors, a record-breaking number.

“Domestic violence happens. Domestic violence happens all over the United States, and Montana is not an exception,” said Bailey Brubaker, Haven’s community engagement coordinator.

In recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Haven reached out to more than 40 salons in the Gallatin Valley, inviting them to become certified to help clients who may be experiencing abuse.

“That is such a cool opportunity for our cosmetologists to support someone who might feel comfortable with them,” Brubaker said.

The video training sessions teach cosmetologists when to intervene and when not to, as well as how to connect clients with local and national resources. Dixon says she knows firsthand how important that information can be.

“I’ve never been able to give back much in other ways. So living this and coming out on top — I’m here to help you,” she said.

If you’re in a domestic violence situation or are looking to seek help, Haven’s 24-hour support line is open to anyone: 406-586-4111.