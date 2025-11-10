Headwaters Area Food Bank sees 55 percent increase in demand for food boxes

THREE FORKS — Since the beginning of the government shutdown, the Headwaters Area Food Bank in Three Forks has seen a significant increase in the number of households stopping by.

“Not only are more people needing help, but the people who are needing help need more help,” said Heather Grenier, CEO of HRDC.

Grenier says between September and October, the Headwaters Area Food Bank distributed 55 percent more food boxes.

Community donations help meet increased demand as 37 percent of local population seeks assistance

Headwaters Area Food Bank serves families facing uncertainty over SNAP benefits

“We saw a 15% increase in the number of households coming in to ask for help with food,” said Grenier.

Grenier says in the Three Forks area specifically, 37 percent of the population accessed HRDC services last year, with the food bank being the most popular.

“That really just shows, sort of, the percentage of the population that has a fixed income or doesn’t have the capacity to increase their earned income,” said Grenier.

That 37 percent figure is higher compared to Belgrade and Bozeman, where Grenier says 30 percent and just under 20 percent of the population accessed HRDC services last year, respectively.

“It’s a very significant number,” said Grenier.

She says the greatest challenge for families has been the uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits.

“It’s just really hard for people to know what’s happening,” said Grenier.

HRDC serves more than half of the 2,400 families on SNAP benefits in Gallatin County, which is why the Headwaters Area Food Bank has seen a significant uptick in demand with SNAP benefits in limbo.

“With the loss of SNAP benefits, they’re needing help with maybe two or three weeks of food,” said Grenier.

Now, SNAP benefits will be paid in full next week in Montana, following a federal judge’s ruling.

Grenier says that as the shutdown continues, community support through donating food has been vital for Three Forks.

“As need has risen, community support has also risen,” says Grenier.