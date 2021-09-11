Healing Field with 1,000 U.S. flags in Laurel honors Americans

Americans all over the country have been remembering the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

One thousand U.S. flags were added to a ceremony at the Healing Field in Laurel, a night before the remembrances for 9/11.

This is the fourth year that the Laurel Exchange Club has placed the flags to honor heroes, loved ones and the country.

The club placed an extra 13 flags for the service men and women killed recently in Afghanistan.

This was the second of four ceremonies and also included a special flag retirement for old, worn-out American flags.

Two more are scheduled for Saturday night at 6:30 and 7:30.

The Healing Field at 606 5th St. S. will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The money raised helps Laurel Home Town Troops and The Family Tree Center.