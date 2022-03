BUTTE — A 23-year-old Helena woman was hospitalized after crashing her car into the Butte Walmart early Saturday morning.

Butte police report the driver smashed her vehicle partially through the wall near the store’s southern entrance after 1:30 in the morning.

The woman was transported to St. James HealthCare with injuries.

Sheriff Ed Lester said investigators suspect the woman was under the influence at the time of the crash and she could be charged once out of the hospital.