High-speed crash in Jefferson Co. kills woman on Monday

WHITEHALL — A 34-year-old Louisiana woman was killed in a crash on Montana Highway 69, near Whitehall, on Monday afternoon.

The woman was a passenger in a car driven by a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, who was reportedly passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control and rolled the vehicle an unknown number of times. The woman was partially ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was transported and is being treated for injuries.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that alcohol, speed, and improper seatbelt use are all believed to be factors in the crash.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, there have been 13 fatalities on Montana highways in 2026, compared to 16 fatalities for this same time in 2025.