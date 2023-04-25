Highlands College student build shed for Butte ballfield

BUTTE — If you build it they will come. Well, students at Highlands College of Montana Tech in Butte built a storage shed so that the little leaguers playing on their field of dreams will have a place to store their equipment.

“Yeah, it’s going to work out great, I think it’s going to be perfect for this facility down here, it’s a nice little addition,” said Highlands Instructor Rich Miller.

Students at the college’s two-year carpentry construction technology class recently constructed a shed for the Longfellow Little League Fields. The trade school likes to give its students a chance to apply what they learned in the classroom and give back to the community.

“We try to do that for non-profits around the community, we try to help out wherever we can,” said Miller.

Students say it gives them a sense of pride when they see something they built in the community.

“Just kind of rewarding, I like telling people, ‘Oh look, I did that,’” said student Raquel St. John.

St. John is the only female student in the carpentry class but said her experience has been great and she encourages other girls to take this class.

“I didn’t know this program was a thing when I first started college, so I think this is something that people should know about and for girls not to be afraid to join the industry,” she said.

And to take pride in giving back to the community.