Highlands College workshop encourages students to pursue skilled labor trades

BUTTE - Highlands College in Butte is trying to encourage more students to consider careers in the trades, and one Native American student here is using the construction trade to build a foundation for her people.

“I’m going to use this to help my people and help people who can’t afford to build new homes, I want to help all nations,” said Dayvina Johnson.

Dayvina and other second-year students at the college helped showcase the school's trade programs such as construction, welding, truck driving, and other trades that are in need. Dayvina’s dream is to own her own construction company and build a school for Native American youth.

“I don’t want to have to ask the government for anything. I want to go do it with my own hands and unite all of us because we’re lost, some of us don’t know our culture, don’t know our ways,” she said.

Instructors want to encourage high school students to consider learning a trade because there's a shortage of skilled labor.

“You can make a very good living doing it. It’s in demand right now. Trades, skilled labor is in high demand around the state of Montana. We all know the housing crunch, so there’s a lot of work in the future and it’s work for a long time,” said Highlands College Instructor Mike Fink.

Some students said the workshop is helping them consider careers for their future.

“Yeah, actually, I was thinking about getting my CDL, traveling around a little bit. I definitely want to go see everywhere all over the country,” said 17-year-old Desiree Person.

Dayvina left her home in Wisconsin to attend Highlands College and is happy with her experience here.

“I don’t have uncles or a dad that can teach me how to do any of this so I moved across country to chase my dream,” said Johnson.