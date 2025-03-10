Highway 41 reopens after blockage from crash between Twin Bridges and Dillon (March 10, 2025)

UPDATE — The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in an update that the blockage on MT-41 has been cleared and the road is open.

No further details were released.





(First report)

BUTTE — The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Montana Highway 41 (MT-41) is completely blocked between Twin Bridges and Dillon due to a commercial vehicle crash on Monday, March 10, 2025.

The Sheriff's Office says MT-41 is blocked at mile marker 19, which is north of Beaverhead Rock State Park.

Emergency responders are on scene, according to the Sheriff's Office, and travelers are advised to use an alternate route via I-15 from Butte or Highway 287 from Ennis to Island Park.

No further details are currently available. We will update you as we get more information.