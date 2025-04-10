Historic Butte cemetery archway leveled by hit-and-run motorist

BUTTE — Police are looking for whoever tore down the historic entryway arch to one of Butte's cemeteries.

Management at Mountainview Cemetery reported someone crashed into the century-old iron gate and arch to the cemetery off Harrison Avenue sometime late Monday or early Tuesday morning.

The gate and arch were completely ripped from the ground.

The cemetery owner suspects someone with a large RV or box truck crashed through the gate and then left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Butte police.

