Holiday season linked to rise in cardiac emergencies, paramedics say

BOZEMAN — "We actually see a 30 percent increase in cardiac events on Christmas Eve," said local paramedic Tiffani Lee.

While the holiday season is about spending time with family and friends and enjoying good food, it can also bring a lot of stress for some people.

The American Heart Association said there's a significant increase in cardiac events during the last week of the year.

"We're seeing a lot of stress when it comes to travel and finances," explained Lee. "That can put you at different increased risks for different cardiac events."

Lee added that this increased risk can also be associated with holiday food and alcohol consumption.

According to the American Heart Association, more people die from heart attacks between Christmas Day and New Year's Day than at any other time of the year.

The association added that heart attack signs can vary in men and women, and it's important to know what they are so you can catch them early.

American Medical Response (AMR) Clinical Education Specialist Amber Collins said symptoms include chest pain that can "radiate to your jaw, neck, back, and arms."

Chest pains is what MTN News Leader David Jay noticed while out for a walk one day.

"It seemed like it was going away and everything was fine," explained Jay. "But it wasn't."

Jay experienced a heart attack in early November and underwent double bypass surgery shortly after.

Michelle Dorough, AMR Bozeman Operations Manager, said people often ignore or overlook heart attack symptoms over the holiday season.

"They don't want to be a bother or complain because family is coming from out of town," said Dorough. "They want everyone to get along and have a great time, so they ignore warning signs."

Dorough said this Christmas Eve was busy with calls.

"More than just cardiac calls," she explained. "The holidays sometimes come with an increase in depression, sadness, things like that."

She added that they usually receive around 20 to 30 calls a day, and about ten to 15 percent of those calls are cardiac-related.

Dorough concluded by emphasizing the importance of bystander CPR.

When someone experiences cardiac arrest, immediate action from bystanders can mean the difference between life and death.

"That literally is the difference between someone surviving and not," said Dorough. "Bystander CPR is amazing."

For those interested in learning this life-saving skill, the American Red Cross and Bozeman Health offer CPR classes to the community.