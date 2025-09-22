LOCKWOOD — When Lockwood High School opened in 2020, there were no traditions, spirited rallies, or legacy events that students often expect. In just a few years, a growing group of student leaders is changing that.

Homecoming and Heart: Lockwood High students take charge in building school traditions from the ground up

This year’s homecoming parade, now the school’s third, featured class floats and band performances to a crowd of cheering younger students from the neighboring elementary and middle schools. The parade was made possible by the school's student council, which is led by seniors who have been helping shape what it means to be a Lockwood Lion.

“That's definitely what we're trying to do is form our own traditions, but it all just starts from somewhere small," said senior Harrison Noble, a student council representative.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Spectators and parents watch the Lockwood homecoming parade.

When the school building opened its doors five years ago, there was no senior class yet in place. That meant no homecoming or established blueprint to follow when it came to defining the school's identity. Seniors such as Noble and Gabriel Hartman, who wear the school's mascot, are a part of that change through their work on the student council.

"We want people to actually come out, have fun, and just like bring the memory to Lockwood, like I can look back on this and be like, 'Oh my senior year was the best,'" said Hartman.

But the student-led group did not start that way in the beginning.

“There were a lot of kids that had a lot of dreams, and they didn't know how to make those dreams come true," said student council adviser Carrie Schmidt.

Schmidt, an intermediate special education teacher, helped launch the student council four years ago with fewer than five students. Today, the council regularly sees over 20 students showing up to meetings. Along with teacher Steven Hardt, who joined as an adviser last year, the two believe giving students leadership opportunities helps them feel a sense of ownership over their school.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"What us teachers hear is not what necessarily happens and what the kids feel, so to hear a student voice is very important," said Schmidt. "If students are led, they feel more involved, and by being involved, that's going to make them want to be here, and we all know that attendance is important when it comes to education."

"This last year we filled out every position, and we even have extra people showing up to the meeting," added Hardt. "They're openly giving up their lunch, and that tells you something about high schoolers when they're willing to give up their lunch to devote time to Lockwood High School.”

Student body president Maddison Reindhardt and vice president Grace Daffin are keeping the momentum going. They said the school's events, from the pep assembly after the parade to the end-of-year cap-and-gown walk through the younger schools, are a blend of inspiration from other districts and homegrown ideas that reflect the school’s own personality.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Student body vice president Grace Daffin (left) and president Maddison Reinhardt (right), both seniors, helped plan this year's homecoming parade.

"We didn't really have much like guidance or experience into it. I think we've planned it pretty well,” said Daffin. "It's definitely fun to see everyone starting to get more involved and into things.”

“I'd say it is a little difficult because sometimes people are kind of like unwilling and not very open to new things," added Reindhardt. "But I'd say with the new traditions we have started to create, like our parade and everything, I think people are really starting to get into the swing of things.”

Just like the mascot that represents them, there is an immense sense of pride in what they have created.

“Getting people is a challenge sometimes because it's just kind of like, it seems like a dorky thing, like 'Oh student council,' but it's really fun to just be able to do this kind of stuff and be able to say like, 'Oh yeah, I did this.' It's a fun thing," said Noble. "It is our last one. You want to kind of go out on a good note and just want to end it in a good way."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The students also get to contribute to a school they have grown up to love, and a community that has embraced them.

“I loved high school," said Reindhardt. "I think Lockwood, because we have such a good program with our K-12 opportunities, we've become such a tight-knit family throughout the years."

"I'm just incredibly proud of them because these kids are civically engaged, right? They want to give back to the community of Lockwood. They want to be involved," added Hardt. "It truly is a community event, and that's what builds community in a new school like Lockwood, which has been great because you feel like you're part of a bigger family.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Lockwood student council member and senior Gabriel Hartman walks in the parade as the school's mascot.

For teachers and students alike, the excitement is more than floats and festivities, but about seizing the moment. By building these traditions now, they are laying the foundation for the next generations to come.

“High school is four years, then you go to college, and then you're studying books for the rest of your days and then going to a job," said Hartman. "Maybe you'll find some fun, but you've got to enjoy your life before it ends. You don't have much time.”