Homeowners express concern over housing development near Timber Butte

BUTTE — Property owners in Butte are concerned about the future development of an open space area near Timber Butte that they say was originally intended as a park.

"It was going to be a park. So, 45 years later, I mean, it’s just open green space and I think the consensus of the neighborhood would be to keep it green space," says Marilyn Patrick.

Patrick spoke at a recent City Council meeting against the recommendation to sell the county-owned property to a developer who wants to build homes in the space, but she says keeping it a green space is not her only concern.

"I’m worried for the damage to my property and other properties as well with the blasting that they would have to do or the jackhammering," says Patrick.

The parcel is located at the base of Timber Butte, a granite mountain located in the southwest corner of the city. Property owners in the area are expressing concern about building there because they say construction would require more than just digging.

"Last summer when they were doing that gas line up there, when they were beating on that thing, my driveway is cracked. My garage is cracked all crazy because of them beating on there," says Patrice Evans, a homeowner.

Butte-Silver Bow planning director Julia Crain says the 1.67 acres were originally dedicated as parkland but were not developed or maintained as a park and have been identified as surplus property that the county is recommending for a purchase price of $40,000. At the council meeting Marilyn Patrick and Patrice Evans, along with another member of the public expressed interest in purchasing the property, similar to a request made in 2024.

"I believe that the request was made by one of the adjacent homeowners in July of 2024. However, the request was not made in writing," says Crain.

Crain says the request to keep the area open space doesn’t fit with the Master Plan and cited a need for more housing as a factor in the county’s decision to sell to a developer. County commissioners voted to approve the request.

"I do not want to see my piece of paid-for property that I have bought and paid for and that I own with my husband to have any destruction to this home as well as others in this area," says Patrick.