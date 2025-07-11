Hoot Owl: Yellowstone closes rivers to fishing amid rising water temperatures

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY — Starting Saturday, July 12, 2025, several rivers in Yellowstone National Park will close to fishing to protect the park’s native and wild trout fisheries amid rising water temperatures and low river flows. The closures will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Closed Rivers:

Madison River and all associated tributaries

Firehole River and all associated tributaries

Gibbon River and all associated tributaries downstream of Norris Campground

Park staff will reassess the closures when water temperatures decrease and flows return to more typical summer levels. Ongoing monitoring will occur for warm temperatures and low flow conditions, and the extended forecast indicates continued hot and dry weather with a slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms, which could further exacerbate low stream flows and warm-water temperatures. Additional closures or restrictions may be implemented if necessary.

Open Waters: Yellowstone Lake and other lakes will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset, in accordance with the 2025 Fishing Regulations booklet. All other rivers and streams not specified as closed will also remain open.

Recent measurements have shown that water temperatures have surpassed 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius), placing stress on fish populations and increasing the risk of fatalities.

For anglers fishing on rivers and streams that remain open, it is advisable to fish during the coolest parts of the day and to land fish quickly. Gentle handling is encouraged, keeping fish in the water as much as possible and allowing them time to recover before release. Such precautions will aid in protecting the park’s fisheries.

For updates and more information, visit nps.gov.

