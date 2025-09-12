Household hazardous waste collection event in Great Falls (September 2025)

On Saturday, September 13, 2025, the City of Great Falls Public Works Environmental Division, working with Veolia North America, will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event.

It will be just south of the Great Falls Police Department at 112 First Street South, and run from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Residents can bring in everything from antifreeze, gasoline, lighter fluid, paint thinner, road flares, shellac, fertilizer, furniture polish, insect spray, cleaners, disinfectants, hair remover, nail polish, and more.

They will not accept latex-based paint products. City officials said latex paint can be mixed with kitty litter or sand to dry out, and then it can be bagged and placed in your regular garbage container.

The goal of the event is to ensure the safe and compliant management and disposal of household hazardous waste, and waste from commercial businesses will not be accepted.

For more information, call Public Works Environmental at 406-727-8390.



Video from 2024: