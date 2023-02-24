'How She Goin' Anaconda Ensemble Theatre presents one-act plays

BUTTE - MTN’s John Emeigh interviews Jackie Vetter who is the Director of the Anaconda Ensemble Theatre about the Montana Premier Project which features three one-act plays written by Montana writers.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 13:00:18-05
