BUTTE — MTN's John Emeigh sits down with Mickey Boysza to talk about the Shaleighly Shindig coming up on Friday, March 10 which will raise money to sponsor the Montana Tech Civil Engineering Club in a competition in Bozeman on April 15.
'How She Goin' Shaleighly Shindig to raise money for Montana Tech Civil Engineering Club
Posted at 11:13 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:13:42-05
