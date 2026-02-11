How to watch the Brawl of the Wild basketball games on Saturday, Feb. 14

MISSOULA — The Montana and Montana State men's and women's basketball teams will meet Saturday for the second Brawl of the Wild rivalry games of the 2025-26 seasons.

Both contests will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN.

The women will take the court first, with the Bobcats and Lady Griz tipping off at 2 p.m. inside Dahlberg Arena. MSU won the teams' first meeting 82-44 in Bozeman.

The Bobcats (17-6 overall, 10-2 Big Sky) are trying to keep pace with league-leading Idaho, while the Lady Griz (7-16, 4-8) are looking to work their way up the conference standings.

The UM and MSU men's game, which will tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday, features two teams tied for second in the Big Sky standings. The Grizzlies and Bobcats have matching records — 8-4 in conference and 14-11 overall — and sit three games back of first-place Portland State.

Montana State won the season's previous meeting in Bozeman 76-67.

Veteran play-by-play voice Ben Creighton will be on the call for both games with Krista Redpath serving as the color analyst for the women's game and Jeff Riggs for the men's game. MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen will be the courtside reporter for both games.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN

