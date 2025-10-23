How to watch the Montana State Bobcats game versus Cal Poly on Saturday, Oct. 25

BOZEMAN — Following a bye week, fifth-ranked Montana State kicks off the back half of its schedule with a road game at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

The matchup between the Bobcats and Mustangs will kick off at 6 p.m. Mountain Time inside Spanos Stadium. Scripps Sports will broadcast the game on CBS affiliates across Montana — KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KTVQ in Billings, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the game.

The game will also stream on ESPN+.

The Bobcats, who have won five consecutive games to push their overall record to 5-2, have been dominant against Big Sky Conference opponents this season. MSU is 3-0 in league play with a combined score of 139-27 in wins over Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona and Idaho State.

Cal Poly, meanwhile, is 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big Sky. The Mustangs have lost two straight games, falling 34-27 to UC Davis and 28-9 to Montana.