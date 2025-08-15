Human Remains Discovered in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Communications Center received reports of potential human remains found on private property in the Revenue Flats area west of Norris. On August 13, 2025, a deputy from the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to the site and confirmed that the bones were indeed human.

MCSO personnel secured the scene and contacted the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (MT DOJ DCI) for assistance, as well as the Montana Medical Examiner's Office. The scene was secured, and law enforcement and medical personnel returned to the location the following morning.

Upon further investigation, human remains along with additional items were located on the premises. This incident is currently an ongoing investigation, and authorities are working diligently to gather more information.

If you have any information regarding any missing persons, please call the MCSO at 406-843-5369.