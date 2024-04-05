Hundreds attend Empty Bowls event to raise money for hungry Butte students

BUTTE — I’m here at the Butte Civic Center Annex where there are more than 1,300 bowls and a stampede of people here ready to pick out their favorite bowl.

Can I ask you your strategy here? You’ve got more than one bowl.

“My strategy is to pick up the ones that I like and then choose at the end the ones I’m going to keep,” said Stephanie Kazmierczak.

This was the 11th Empty Bowls event that raises money for the Butte Emergency Food Bank’s Backpack program, providing weekend lunches for any kids in school. People who bought a ticket got a free bowl made by local artists and free soup.

Some folks were able to find their bowl quickly.

“I think it’s the best one here,” said Lee Smith.

It didn’t take you long to find it.

“Not at all, I knew what I saw and I saw it,” he said.

Others took a little more time.

“It’s the third bowl I tried. I picked on up, held it for a little while, put it down, when I found this one. This is the third one I found that I like, so I’m going to hold it for a while to see if it’s good,” said Tony Denino.

What is it about this bowl? Is that the one?

“I actually do, it has a nice feel to it and it’s perfect,” said Ann Hanson.

Over the past 10 years, the event has raised over $700,000 for the Backpack program. This year’s event will generate more than 132,000 backpack meals.

“Everybody supports this fundraiser, it’s just a great crowd and it’s good to see all these people out in Butte,” said event volunteer Jimm Kilmer.