BUTTE – A fast-food hamburger restaurant has closed in Butte less than a year after opening.

A sign on the door of Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries simply reads, “Closed. Thank You” Thursday morning. The restaurant opened at 3528 Harrison Ave. on Feb. 9.

The North Carolina-based restaurant started in 1991 and has more than 100 locations around the country.

No information as to why the restaurant shut its doors was immediately available. We will update you if we get more information.