I-90 eastbound reopens on Homestake Pass after crash closes both lanes

UPDATE: The Montana Highway Patrol reports thhe eastbound lanes of I-90 traffic on Homestake Pass have reopened.

(first report)

BUTTE — A slide-off crash has caused backed-up traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-90 on Homestake Pass on Monday morning, Feb. 26, 2024.

There have been no reported injuries in the single-vehicle slide-off at this time. Law enforcement is reporting slick conditions on the pass and asking motorists to proceed with caution or avoid the area altogether.

The Montana Highway Patrol said on social media that eastbound I-90 traffic is being turned around at mile marker 228.

We will update this article as we get new information.