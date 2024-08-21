Ice cream social helps Butte school kids get to know first responders and load up on supplies

BUTTE — It’s the time of year to start thinking about going back to school and the annual end-of-summer event at the Silver Bow Homes is the place to be for the kids living in the Uptown Butte housing complex as local first responders and other residents send them back to school in style.

The event is intended to build community between the residents and between first responders like police, firefighters, and EMTs.

"A lot of people are scared of the cops and we shouldn’t be scared of the cops because cops are good people and the firemen, they're here to take care of us too and we need to know that and the kids need to know that," says Jazzmyn Blumhardt, the president of resident council that is part of the Butte public housing authority.

Blumhardt says the annual back-to-school ice cream social allows neighbors to get to know each other but it also builds a positive memory for the kids.

"It’s absolutely a memory. It builds a long-lasting memory. And for me too. And for everybody here," says Blumhardt.

Along with meeting first responders and getting ice cream, kids also get school supplies and books.

As I speak into the camera for this story a boy pops up with a huge smile waving his ice cream sandwich, a book with a bag filled with school supplies.

"It’s a camera!" says CJ Freeman, peering into the camera with a big grin. He is thrilled with his school supplies and proudly shows off a pair of blue scissors.

Freeman is on his way to third grade at Kennedy Elementary School.

"I’m happy to go to school because I want to draw more!" says Freeman.