ICE protests continued in Butte, Bozeman and Livingston over the weekend

John Emeigh
BUTTE - Protest continued in Butte and Livingston over last week’s fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by an ICE agent.

About 10 protesters gathered at the corner of Park and Excelsior streets in Butte Saturday in memory of Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by an agent on Jan. 7th. Demonstrators drew a chalk outline on the ground representing the victim and carried signs critical of ICE.

“It was so uplifting to know that out of that tragedy we had such good support, of course, we had, you know, our one or two people, you know, that don’t like what we’re doing, and that’s okay, but for the most part the support was overwhelming,” Indivisible Butte organizer Janie Payne said.

Protesters also gathered in Bozeman, Livingston, and other towns and cities in Montana.

