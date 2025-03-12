Iconic M&M sign returns to Uptown Butte after being saved from fire 4 years ago

BUTTE — The old M&M sign will be shining brightly over Main Street Butte once again, and many people are delighted to see this iconic symbol back on display.

“What a great celebration for all of us. A wonderful day for Butte America,” said Irish Johnny who runs Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub.

The massive sign was the only part of the original M&M bar and café that was spared in the May 7, 2021 fire that destroyed the historic business. The M&M has since reopened and the old sign has been cleaned, repaired and mounted on the new building next door to the original business.

“I think it’s super exciting for everybody, everybody. Even people who aren’t from here I think find it exciting,” said Staci Bercier.

Bercier also is proud because her father, brother and two sons were the ones hanging the sign. The massive sign is 20 feet tall and weighs in at about 1,700 pounds.

“So, it’s a big bugger, anyway. When you walk up to the end of the street and look at it, I think you can see it from Walkerville. It looks really good,” said Marty Salusso who hung up the sign.

M&M owner Selina Pankovich said it was her goal to get the sign hung by St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s unbelievable, it really is, I really wasn’t sure I’d pull it off and I wouldn’t have done it without Marty, that’s for sure,” said Pankovich.

She plans to light up the sign in a ceremony on March 16 at 4:15 p.m.

